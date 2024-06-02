Open Menu

Pandemic, War Anger Boost Far Right In EU Vote

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) While EU leaders vaunt their handling of Covid and the Ukraine war, far-right parties have seized on discontent over the crises -- a strategy set to pay off in upcoming European elections.

Embodying this trend are two countries at the heart of Europe: Austria and Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor has vowed to "occupy Brussels" as he transforms his country into what he calls an "illiberal democracy".

He has cast the June 9 elections as a "referendum" on the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In neighbouring Austria, meanwhile, the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) has soared in the polls, buoyed by discontent over the government's handling of the Covid pandemic, as well as soaring inflation and migration.

Since the last EU elections in 2019, European far-right parties have responded to a worsening economic situation by cranking up their rhetoric, said European politics expert Catherine Fieschi at Counterpoint, a London-based think tank.

Brussels has claimed success in dealing with the pandemic and touts its solidarity in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, she said, "but things are still not going as well as they did in 2019".

"Praising Europe's successes" amid a cost-of-living crisis means "not understanding the pessimism of far-right voters," she added.

