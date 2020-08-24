UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Will Not Affect Schedule Of S-400 Deliveries To India - Ambassador To Russia

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:57 PM

Pandemic Will Not Affect Schedule of S-400 Deliveries to India - Ambassador to Russia

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease will not affect the deliveries of Russian-made S-400 air defense deliveries to India, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease will not affect the deliveries of Russian-made S-400 air defense deliveries to India, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

"The S-400 will be on schedule.

The coronavirus will not be affecting the delivery of the S-400," Varma said.

Moscow signed an agreement to supply five S-400 regiments to New Delhi in October 2018. The delivery of the final regiment is scheduled to be concluded in the first half of 2025.

Related Topics

India Russia New Delhi October 2018 Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAF to enhance its research portfolio: Dr Ashraf

1 second ago

Indian Foreign Minister Expected to Visit Moscow N ..

4 seconds ago

Sports deptt gives 50 pc waiver on Gym facilities

6 seconds ago

Japanese envoy apprised of Pakistan's revolutionar ..

4 minutes ago

7 killed, 906 injured in 792 accidents in Punjab

4 minutes ago

HMC passes budget for fiscal year 2020-21

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.