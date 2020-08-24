Pandemic Will Not Affect Schedule Of S-400 Deliveries To India - Ambassador To Russia
Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:57 PM
KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease will not affect the deliveries of Russian-made S-400 air defense deliveries to India, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.
"The S-400 will be on schedule.
The coronavirus will not be affecting the delivery of the S-400," Varma said.
Moscow signed an agreement to supply five S-400 regiments to New Delhi in October 2018. The delivery of the final regiment is scheduled to be concluded in the first half of 2025.