UrduPoint.com

Pandemic's 'acute Phase' Could End By Midyear, If 70% Jabbed: WHO Chief

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear, if 70% jabbed: WHO chief

The head of the World Health Organization said Friday the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year, if around 70 percent of the world gets vaccinated

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The head of the World Health Organization said Friday the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year, if around 70 percent of the world gets vaccinated.

"Our expectation is that the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year, of course with one condition, the 70 percent vaccination (target is achieved) by mid this year around June, July," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in South Africa.

Related Topics

World South Africa June July

Recent Stories

Blinken Thanks Japan for LNG Shipments to Europe - ..

Blinken Thanks Japan for LNG Shipments to Europe - State Dept.

56 seconds ago
 Colleges, schools to remain close on February 13

Colleges, schools to remain close on February 13

57 seconds ago
 Gerrard praises impact of 'humble' Coutinho at Vil ..

Gerrard praises impact of 'humble' Coutinho at Villa

1 minute ago
 Bilawal condoles with Hina Khar over father's demi ..

Bilawal condoles with Hina Khar over father's demise

1 minute ago
 Wallace, Shoigu Agree on Importance of Minsk Agree ..

Wallace, Shoigu Agree on Importance of Minsk Agreements

19 minutes ago
 Del Potro, eying retirement, pulls out of Rio Open ..

Del Potro, eying retirement, pulls out of Rio Open

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>