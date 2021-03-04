UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic's Economic Fallout Behind Rise In African Migrants - Italian Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:58 PM

Pandemic's Economic Fallout Behind Rise in African Migrants - Italian Interior Minister

Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese believes that the growing number of migrant arrivals from Africa to Italy is due to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese believes that the growing number of migrant arrivals from Africa to Italy is due to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The growing number of migrant arrivals in the first months of the year, especially to the coast of Sicily, is mainly due to the situation with the pandemic, which weakens the national systems of North African countries," Lamorgese said in the Italian Senate.

According to the minister, the Italian authorities continue to require COVID-19 tests and quarantine for all arrivals by sea. Meanwhile, she noted that Italy remains at a disadvantage due to the existing European mechanisms for distributing migrants across EU member states.

"We cannot conceal the political situation in Libya, Tunisia and other countries from where people are fleeing. In the first months of the year, the growing numbers are also explained by the dire epidemiological situation," Lamorgese said.

According to the latest data from the Italian Interior Ministry, in the first two months of the year, 5,300 migrants arrived in the country by sea. In 2020, this figure was 2,500 people over the same period of time, while in 2019, only 262 people crossed into Italy by sea.

A total of 34,000 migrants arrived in Italy by sea in 2020, three times more than in 2019.

Related Topics

Africa Senate Interior Ministry Interior Minister Same Italy Tunisia Libya 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Greece assesses damage from 6.3 magnitude quake

1 minute ago

China steel futures close mixed

3 minutes ago

Dengue cases in Laos rise to 131

3 minutes ago

Guyana accuses Venezuela of violating its airspace ..

3 minutes ago

PM to take fresh vote of confidence after set up i ..

28 minutes ago

Seven injured in 'suspected terrorist' stabbings i ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.