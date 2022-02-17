UrduPoint.com

Pandemic's Economic Pain In U.S. Falls Far More Harshly On People Of Lesser Means: NYT

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Pandemic's economic pain in U.S. falls far more harshly on people of lesser means: NYT

The economic pain inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen far more harshly on people of lesser means in the United States, The New York Times has reported

The economic pain inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic has fallen far more harshly on people of lesser means in the United States, The New York Times has reported.

According to the report, tens of thousands of residents of New York City public housing, many of whom lost their jobs after the city locked down two years ago, have fallen behind on their rent, raising fears of a coming rise in evictions.

The problem has been compounded because public housing tenants have so far been shut out of a depleted pandemic rent relief program, it said, noting that New York City's public housing system is the largest in the nation, and it is home to many of the lowest-income New Yorkers.

>