Pandora Papers Allege Aliyev Family Sold Over $540Mln Worth of UK Property - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has allegedly traded almost 400 million Pounds ($542 million) worth of UK real estate in recent years, The Guardian reported on Sunday, citing the Pandora Papers.

According to the newspaper, the papers reveal activities of a network of offshore companies linked to Aliyev's family and associates.

One of the properties is said to have been sold to the Queen's crown estate.