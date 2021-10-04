UrduPoint.com

Pandora Papers Claim CEO Of Channel One Russia Involved In Dubious Moscow Real Estate Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Pandora papers claim that CEO of Channel One Russia Konstantin Ernst allegedly became a secret partner in a deal on the purchase of real estate in Moscow, including 39 movie theaters, but Ernst says he acted within the legal framework and never concealed his participation in the project.

On Saturday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new leak on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from across the globe. ICIJ said the publication, called Pandora Papers in reference to the 2016 Panama Papers scandal, was based on a leak of 11.9 million files.

According to ICIJ, Ernst was a secret partner in a deal to buy 39 old but valuable Soviet-era cinemas and adjacent territories in Moscow.

He allegedly received a share in the deal for organizing the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The CEO of Channel One Russia said in response to the allegations that he "never concealed" his involvement in the privatization deal. He also claimed that the deal was not compensation for his work during the 2014 Olympics. "I have not committed any illegal actions," Ernst stressed.

At the end of September, the US House of Representatives Committee on Rules approved an amendment to the draft defense budget legislation, recommending sanctions against top Russian officials, businessmen and journalists.

The proposed sanctions list, which was based on accusations of alleged human rights violations, had a total of 35 people on it, including Konstantin Ernst.

