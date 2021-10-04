Pandora Papers Feature 3 Current, 11 Former Latin American Presidents - Pais

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The incumbent presidents of Ecuador, Chile and the Dominican Republic, as well as 11 former Latin American leaders, are listed in the Pandora papers investigation into offshore schemes by the rich and powerful, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Sunday.

According to the news outlet, most of the 14 Latin American leaders featured in the documents are right-wing politicians.

Chile's Sebastian Pinera, Ecuador's Guillermo Lasso and the Dominican Republic's Luis Abinader have all been wealthy businessmen.

The list of the former presidents mentioned includes Colombia's Cesar Gaviria and Andres Pastrana, Honduras' Porfirio Lobo, Peru's Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Paraguay's Horacio Cartes and Panama's Juan Carlos Varela, Ricardo Martinelli and Ernesto Perez Balladares.

