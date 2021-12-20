Panel Set Up In WTO To Settle Russia-EU Public Procurement Dispute - Trade Official
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:40 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) A panel has been set up within the World Trade Organization (WTO) to settle a public procurement dispute between the EU and Russia, a Geneva-based trade official said on Monday.
Brussels sent a request to create such a panel to the WTO on November 19.
Late last month, a Geneva-based trade official told reporters that Russia had blocked Brussels' request.
The WTO's dispute settlement body agreed with the second request of the European Union to create a panel to consider Russian measures, which, according to the EU, are part of an import substitution program incompatible with WTO rules, the source told reporters.