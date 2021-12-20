UrduPoint.com

Panel Set Up In WTO To Settle Russia-EU Public Procurement Dispute - Trade Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

Panel Set Up in WTO to Settle Russia-EU Public Procurement Dispute - Trade Official

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) A panel has been set up within the World Trade Organization (WTO) to settle a public procurement dispute between the EU and Russia, a Geneva-based trade official said on Monday.

Brussels sent a request to create such a panel to the WTO on November 19.

Late last month, a Geneva-based trade official told reporters that Russia had blocked Brussels' request.

The WTO's dispute settlement body agreed with the second request of the European Union to create a panel to consider Russian measures, which, according to the EU, are part of an import substitution program incompatible with WTO rules, the source told reporters.

Related Topics

World Import Russia European Union Brussels November

Recent Stories

Govt broke its own record of borrowing: Mian Zahid ..

Govt broke its own record of borrowing: Mian Zahid Hussain

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

8 minutes ago
 Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of di ..

Renewable energy and innovation at forefront of discussions as Middle East’s f ..

12 minutes ago
 17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17,692 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $74.23 a barrel Friday

27 minutes ago
 England in a spin: Five things we learned from the ..

England in a spin: Five things we learned from the Adelaide Test

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.