Panel Set Up in WTO to Settle Russia-EU Public Procurement Dispute - Trade Official

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) A panel has been set up within the World Trade Organization (WTO) to settle a public procurement dispute between the EU and Russia, a Geneva-based trade official said on Monday.

Brussels sent a request to create such a panel to the WTO on November 19.

Late last month, a Geneva-based trade official told reporters that Russia had blocked Brussels' request.

The WTO's dispute settlement body agreed with the second request of the European Union to create a panel to consider Russian measures, which, according to the EU, are part of an import substitution program incompatible with WTO rules, the source told reporters.