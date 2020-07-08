Panic-Buying Grips Melbourne Ahead of Second Coronavirus Lockdown - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Stores in Austria's second-largest city of Melbourne have been struggling to manage a spike in demand for essential goods ahead of a six-week lockdown that takes effect on Wednesday night, media said.

Some stores have already sold 80 percent of their goods, according to the 7 news channel, while others have imposed limits on purchases of most popular foods, hand sanitizer and toilet paper rolls.

Australians in Victoria state rushed to the stores to stock up on supplies after state premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that Melbourne and the surrounding area would be forced back into lockdown to prevent the second wave of coronavirus.

The state reported 134 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after seeing a daily high of 191 on Tuesday. travel to and from the state will also be restricted starting at midnight. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his administration would look into capping inbound flights.