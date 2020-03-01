UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Panic, Fear Over Coronavirus Have Worse Impact Than Virus Itself - WHO Head

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:20 PM

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The World Health Organization's head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated at the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum on Sunday that fear and panic over the novel coronavirus were worse than the virus itself.

"Panic and fear are the worst and have worse impacts than the virus itself ... And countries, based on their situation doing these assessments, of course, [have] to take actions proportionally to the risk that they are assessing," Ghebreyesus said.

More Stories From World

