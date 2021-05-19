Panic in Kenya as vaccine runs out of stocks

As India bans the export of COVID-19 vaccines, Kenya and many other East African countries are running out of stocks, sending panic across the region

NAIROBI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) : As India bans the export of COVID-19 vaccines, Kenya and many other East African countries are running out of stocks, sending panic across the region.

According to Health Ministry in Kenya, they had administered the first jab of AstraZeneca vaccine to 933,436 Kenyans. But now as the time for giving them a second dose is fast approaching, there are no vaccines left.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Tracy Njeri, a 32-year-old businesswoman from Nairobi said due to the vaccine export ban imposed by India following the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the fate of many African countries now hangs in balance.

Most of the countries were looking at India for the supply of vaccine doses.

"We have been told that we will no longer get the AstraZeneca vaccine. We do not know now what to do?" Njeri asked.

She said Kenya is now procuring a different vaccine, which means that those who were given the first jab will have to be inoculated again.

Mutahi a Kenya government employee who uses only his first name said he felt lucky when as a frontline worker he got the first free jab.

"I am really worried now because the World Health Organization clearly says that we need two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. We hope something is done," he said.

The social media in Kenya is almost on fire, with people swarming the Health Ministry asking for the availability of a second dose, lest the period between two doses expires.

"I am worried about my second AstraZeneca vaccine dose. I am from Kenya. We don't know how we shall get this vaccine. Kindly help us Mr. President," Murage Anne, a resident of Nairobi posted on Twitter.

The Oxford�AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, was manufactured in India under license by the name of Covishield.