Panic prevails over cremation of coronavirus victims' bodies in Mumbai

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Panic prevails among the Muslims and Christians communities after the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has ordered that the dead bodies of all coronavirus victims must be cremated irrespective of their religion.

In a circular issued on Monday, the corporation's commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi, directed that the ritual involving touching the body should be avoided, Kashmir Media Service Tuesday reported.

The order caused panic among the Muslims and Christians as instead of cremation, they bury the dead bodies in graveyards.

However, later the order was revised allowing very limited burial with not more than 5 people permitted to attend the funeral. The civic chief had barred any such burials in Mumbai limits, but after the intervention of the state government, the previous order was withdrawn and a revised order was issued.