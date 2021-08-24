Panjshir Conflict Needs to Be Resolved Via Dialogue - Taliban

A conflict in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, where resistance forces against the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) are located, needs to be resolved via dialogue, the movement's spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Tuesday

"The problem in Panjshir must be solved through dialogue, we do not want a war in any of the Afghan provinces, the problem is being solved. They need to surrender their weapons, and we will try to meet their requirements," Mujahid told a press conference in Kabul.