- Home
- World
- News
- Panjshir Resistance Forces Leader Massoud Is Safe, Will Soon 'Give Message' - Spokesman
Panjshir Resistance Forces Leader Massoud Is Safe, Will Soon 'Give Message' - Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:24 PM
Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud is safe and will soon make a statement, NRF spokesman Ali Nazary said on Monday, as clashes continue in Panjshir
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud is safe and will soon make a statement, NRF spokesman Ali Nazary said on Monday, as clashes continue in Panjshir.
"My leader and brother Ahmad Massoud is safe and will be giving a message to our people very soon!" Nazary wrote on Twitter.