Panjshir Resistance Forces Leader Massoud Is Safe, Will Soon 'Give Message' - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud is safe and will soon make a statement, NRF spokesman Ali Nazary said on Monday, as clashes continue in Panjshir.

