UrduPoint.com

Panjshir Resistance Forces Leader Massoud Is Safe, Will Soon 'Give Message' - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:24 PM

Panjshir Resistance Forces Leader Massoud Is Safe, Will Soon 'Give Message' - Spokesman

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud is safe and will soon make a statement, NRF spokesman Ali Nazary said on Monday, as clashes continue in Panjshir

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud is safe and will soon make a statement, NRF spokesman Ali Nazary said on Monday, as clashes continue in Panjshir.

"My leader and brother Ahmad Massoud is safe and will be giving a message to our people very soon!" Nazary wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Twitter

Recent Stories

Farrukh pays tributes to heroes of September 1965 ..

Farrukh pays tributes to heroes of September 1965 war

3 minutes ago
 Change of guard ceremony held at Quaid-i-Azam maus ..

Change of guard ceremony held at Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum in Karachi

23 minutes ago
 Asif and Khushdil return for ICC Men’s T20 World ..

Asif and Khushdil return for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

38 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Houthis Ballistic Missile an ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthis Ballistic Missile and Continued Drone Attacks Targ ..

38 minutes ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award congratulates UAE team f ..

MBR Creative Sports Award congratulates UAE team for success at Tokyo Paralympic ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan observes Defence and Martyrs' Day today

Pakistan observes Defence and Martyrs' Day today

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.