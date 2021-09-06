Panjshir Resistance Forces Moving to Guerrilla Warfare Against Taliban - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir are moving from a conventional war to a guerrilla warfare against the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), National Resistance Front spokesman Ali Nazary said on Monday.

"Right now, the Taliban have been spreading a lot of propaganda that they have taken over the valley, which is wrong ... Entering the Panjshir doesn't translate into victory ... What we've changed is our tactics. Forty-eight hours ago, we were fighting more of a conventional war. Now we are moving towards guerrilla warfare," Nazary told the Financial Times.

The resistance fighters retreated to the mountains and will continue their armed struggle from there, the spokesman went on to say.