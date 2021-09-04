Panjshir Resistance Forces Say About 600 Taliban Militants Eliminated

Roughly 600 militants from the Taliban (terrorist movement, outlawed in Russia) were eliminated in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir on Saturday, the Afghan resistance forces said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) Roughly 600 militants from the Taliban (terrorist movement, outlawed in Russia) were eliminated in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir on Saturday, the Afghan resistance forces said.

"About 600 Taliban terrorists have been liquidated in various districts of Panjshir since morning.

More than 1,000 Taliban militants have been captured or surrendered themselves," the resistance forces' spokesman Fahim Dashti tweeted.

The spokesman added that the Taliban had problems with getting supplies from other Afghan provinces.

Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president.