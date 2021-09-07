Panjshir Resistance Front Says Anti-Pakistan Protests in Kabul Inspired by Leader Massoud

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The massive demonstration of Kabul residents against Pakistan's alleged meddling in Afghan domestic affairs on Tuesday was sparked by the call of Panjshir resistance leader Ahmad Massoud, National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) spokesman Ali Nazary said.

The Kabul demonstration occurred shortly after the Pakistani intelligence chief, Faiz Hameed, arrived in the Afghan capital at the invitation of the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia). Taliban fighters reportedly fired warning shots to disperse the hundreds-strong crowd.

"More courageous women and men of Kabul joined the general uprising declared by [Ahmad Massoud] today. They are demanding freedom, justice, and the independence of Afg. after 20 years, this resistance and revolution will put an end to aggression once and for all," Nazary wrote in message posted on Twitter.

Panjshir was the only Afghan province to resist the Taliban before it was conquered on Monday. The NRFA vowed to retreat into guerrilla warfare, while Massoud called on Afghans to rebel against the Taliban, and accused unidentified "foreign forces" of supporting the radical movement.