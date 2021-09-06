Panjshir Resistance Leader Calls on All Afghans to Rebel Against Taliban

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud on Monday called on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud on Monday called on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

Massoud also said that resistance forces will keep fighting until the country is freed and until "the victory of Afghanistan.

" In addition, the NRF leader accused foreign forces of joining the Taliban in fights against the Afghan people.

"The attacks showed that foreign forces have long been with the Taliban and are still opposing the people of Afghanistan," Massoud said.