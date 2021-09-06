UrduPoint.com

Panjshir Resistance Leader Calls On All Afghans To Rebel Against Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:08 PM

Panjshir Resistance Leader Calls on All Afghans to Rebel Against Taliban

Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud on Monday called on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) leader Ahmad Massoud on Monday called on all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

Massoud also said that resistance forces will keep fighting until the country is freed and until "the victory of Afghanistan.

" In addition, the NRF leader accused foreign forces of joining the Taliban in fights against the Afghan people.

"The attacks showed that foreign forces have long been with the Taliban and are still opposing the people of Afghanistan," Massoud said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia All

Recent Stories

Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings at UoS

11 minutes ago
 Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platfo ..

Fujairah joins Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform

11 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

3 minutes ago
 Pakistani Interior Minister Expects New Regional B ..

Pakistani Interior Minister Expects New Regional Bloc to Emerge to Ensure Stabil ..

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 20 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 20 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.