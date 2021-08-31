Panjshir Resistance Leader Ready to Step Down If Taliban Guarantee Freedom in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The leader of the resistance in the Afghan province of Panjshir, Ahmad Massoud told Foreign Policy magazine he would give up his struggle if the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) form an inclusive government and guarantee equal rights for all Afghans.

"If the Taliban are willing to share power with everyone and are willing to establish justice and to give equal rights and freedom to all of Afghanistan, then I will step down and quit politics," Massoud said in an interview, published on Monday.

The National Resistance Front does not receive any foreign financial support, the leader added, noting that many countries in the region took the Taliban's side.

"The government [of ex-President Ashraf Ghani] drove many regional countries to the side of the Taliban. From its ethnic-nationalist rhetoric to its water policies, it provoked and antagonized our neighbors, and they grew closer to the Taliban," he stated.

On August 15, the Taliban took over Kabul, gaining control of almost all of Afghanistan and causing the civilian government to collapse. Panjshir, located northeast of Kabul, remains the only province that has not fallen to the Taliban.