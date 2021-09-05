UrduPoint.com

Panjshir Resistance Leader Says Ready For Talks If Taliban Leave Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 09:30 PM

Panjshir Resistance Leader Says Ready for Talks If Taliban Leave Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir, stated on Sunday his readiness to cease fighting and start negotiations if the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) leaves the province.

"The national resistance forces are ready to immediately stop the war to achieve a lasting peace if the Taliban cease their attacks and military operations in Panjshir and Andarab, and hope to hold a large meeting with scholars and reformers, and continue discussions and talks," Massoud said in a statement posted on Facebook.

More Stories From World

