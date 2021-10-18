Panjshir Resistance Not Invited to Moscow-Format Talks on Afghanistan - Russian Diplomat

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:33 PM
Russia has not invited representatives of the resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir to the upcoming Moscow-format meeting, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday
"(We invited) only the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia)," Kabulov said.