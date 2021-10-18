UrduPoint.com

Panjshir Resistance Not Invited To Moscow-Format Talks On Afghanistan - Russian Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:33 PM

Panjshir Resistance Not Invited to Moscow-Format Talks on Afghanistan - Russian Diplomat

Russia has not invited representatives of the resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir to the upcoming Moscow-format meeting, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russia has not invited representatives of the resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir to the upcoming Moscow-format meeting, Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Monday.

"(We invited) only the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia)," Kabulov said.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia

Recent Stories

More Chinese agricultural technologies to flow int ..

More Chinese agricultural technologies to flow into Pakistan: Zhao Lijian

1 minute ago
 Holy Prophet's (SAW) life, role model for entire m ..

Holy Prophet's (SAW) life, role model for entire mankind

1 minute ago
 Maryam Nawaz digs her own grave: Sheikh Rashid

Maryam Nawaz digs her own grave: Sheikh Rashid

17 minutes ago
 Turkey's Maarif Foundation education over 17,000 s ..

Turkey's Maarif Foundation education over 17,000 students in Africa

1 minute ago
 Iran indicates nuclear talks only with EU this wee ..

Iran indicates nuclear talks only with EU this week

1 minute ago
 Copenhagen lifts electric scooter ban

Copenhagen lifts electric scooter ban

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.