Pant Hits Fifty As India 92-6 In Chase Of 147
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 53 as he nursed India to 92-6 at lunch on Sunday in their chase of 147 to deny New Zealand a 3-0 Test series sweep.
India need 55 more runs and New Zealand four wickets as the game remained in the balance on day three at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Wicketkeeper Pant and fellow left-hander Washington Sundar, on six, were batting at the break.
India bowled out New Zealand quickly for 174 in the first session, with Ravindra Jadeja taking five wickets on a turning wicket.
But the New Zealand bowlers led by Ajaz Patel ripped into India's top order.
Fast bowler Matt Henry dismissed Rohit Sharma in the third over, getting the captain to mis-hit to Glenn Phillips at midwicket for 11.
Mumbai-born New Zealander Ajaz bowled Shubman Gill and then had Virat Kohli, on one, caught by Daryl Mitchell at slip to silence the home crowd.
Wickets kept tumbling as Phillips trapped Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw for five, and two balls later Sarfaraz Khan was caught in the deep off Ajaz, leaving India in deep trouble at 29-5.
Pant put on 42 runs for the sixth wicket to revive the chase, but Ajaz struck again to remove Ravindra Jadeja for six.
New Zealand's second innings was over seven minutes after the start of Sunday's play.
Resuming on 171-, Ajaz was caught at deep mid-wicket off a slog sweep as left-arm spinner Jadeja ended with a match haul of 10 wickets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From World
-
In UK, Trump's Scottish links split locals33 minutes ago
-
Zebi Dhol Master mesmerizes audiences with ‘Chit'ta Chola Se Day Darzi’ at Pakistan Week in Riya ..1 hour ago
-
Fading literature: Delhi's famed Urdu Bazaar on last legs2 hours ago
-
Green shoots spring from ashes in Brazil's fire-resistant savanna2 hours ago
-
Livingstone wins battle of century-making skippers in England victory2 hours ago
-
WHO says strike on Gaza vaccination centre wounds four children2 hours ago
-
'Not safe' as Brazilian GP qualifying postponed due to heavy rain2 hours ago
-
Livingstone wins batttle of century-making skippers in England victory2 hours ago
-
Sierra Leone wins Breeders' Cup Classic2 hours ago
-
Rebel's Romance wins Breeders' Cup Turf marred by horse death2 hours ago
-
UN talks on saving nature stumble on finance hurdle3 hours ago
-
Harris, Trump go toe to toe in frenzied final campaign weekend3 hours ago