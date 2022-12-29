UrduPoint.com

Panther Rescued In Ukraine, Finds Refuge In France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

Kiara, a six-month-old black panther born in war-torn Ukraine and victim of exotic animal trafficking, has found a new home at a wildlife refuge in France

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Kiara, a six-month-old black panther born in war-torn Ukraine and victim of exotic animal trafficking, has found a new home at a wildlife refuge in France.

The panther with striking green eyes and shining black fur "escaped a tragic path in life," veterinarian Jean-Christophe Gerard told AFP.

She was just a few weeks old when the "private individual" who illegally owned her fled under bombing and abandoned the panther cub, Gerard said.

Soon after, the Wild Animal Rescue Center in Kyiv took custody of Kiara and contacted the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) which helped her get out of Ukraine and into a zoo in western Poland.

Kiara stayed at the zoo for a few weeks, receiving care and recovering from her long journey.

The panther later arrived at Tonga Terre d'Accueil, a shelter for rescued or abandoned wild animals within the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine zoo in France.

The team specialised in helping "exploited and abused" wild animals will take care of Kiara while looking for her permanent new home.

Still just a baby, Kiara spends most of her time huddled in the corner of her enclosure.

She only eats when alone.

The veterinarians at the refuge were giving her space so she can get accustomed to her new home.

"She's been through a lot of changes in the people who take care of her, and this is all very traumatic for animals," Gerard said.

Wild animals born in Europe are still wild, with the accompanying instincts, he said.

They need time to settle down, get used to their caretakers and new environment.

Still, Gerard occasionally manages to play with Kiara through the barrier of her enclosure.

"After this adjustment period, we will introduce her to another little panther so they can grow up and play together, and live their panther lives," Gerard said.

"We hope she will leave in the near future" to "live a quiet life somewhere that meets her needs," said Gerard.

Since the war began in February, IFAW says it has helped "countless wild animals in Ukraine" by providing emergency aid, food and working with partners to facilitate rescues when possible.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe France Poland Tonga February All From

Recent Stories

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms ..

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms in row

42 seconds ago
 Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key ..

Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key opposition figure

45 seconds ago
 Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect ..

Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect vegetables, fruits from cold ..

16 minutes ago
 IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding ..

IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding Return of Russian, Belarusian ..

16 minutes ago
 Russia Adopts Laws to Tighten Control on Foreign I ..

Russia Adopts Laws to Tighten Control on Foreign Investment in Key Industries

24 minutes ago
 Biden Says Looks Forward to Working With Israel's ..

Biden Says Looks Forward to Working With Israel's New Government to Address Chal ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.