Pantsir-S, Buk-M2 Effectively Repelled Israeli Strike At Suburb Of Damascus - Source

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pantsir-S, Buk-M2 Effectively Repelled Israeli Strike at Suburb of Damascus - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Russian-made air defense systems Pantsir-S and Buk-M2 effectively repeled Israeli missile strike on the Damascus suburb on February 28, it confirms their high effectiveness, a military source told Sputnik on Monday.

Late on Sunday, F-16 aircraft of the Israeli Air Force launched 12 guided missiles from the Golan Heights at Damascus suburb.

Syrian air defense crews "successfully intercepted the launched Israeli missiles" using the Pantsir-S and Buk-M2 systems, the source said.

"By means of the Syrian air defense duty forces, Pantsir-S and Buk-M2 destroyed the launched missiles, which failed to reach the target, confirming the high effectiveness of Russian air defense missile systems," he said.

He added that there were no casualties among personnel and military equipment.

