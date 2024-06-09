Paolini Beaten Again As Gauff, Siniakova Win French Open Doubles
Published June 09, 2024
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) French Open singles runner-up Jasmine Paolini suffered another defeat in Sunday's women's doubles final as she and partner Sara Errani lost 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.
Gauff, the reigning US Open singles champion, won her first Grand Slam doubles title. The 20-year-old American was a losing finalist at the 2021 US Open and 2022 French Open in doubles.
Siniakova, 28, captured her eighth Grand Slam doubles crown and third at Roland Garros. She claimed the other seven titles with fellow Czech Barbora Krejcikova.
"Today is tough to accept," said Paolini, who was beaten in straight sets by world number one Iga Swiatek in Saturday's singles final.
Gauff entered into a last-minute pairing with Siniakova after Jessica Pegula pulled out due to injury.
She said she hadn't expected to play in the doubles -- let alone win it.
"I definitely didn't think it would happen to me, to be frank," said Gauff, who made the last four in the singles before losing to Swiatek.
"I think that was, like, one of the few times in my life after I lost the first two finals, I thought, well, 'Okay, I reached that point, maybe I should focus on singles.'
"It's just one of those things that when you least expect it to happen, it happens."
