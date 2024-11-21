Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Italy won the Billie Jean King Cup for the fifth time as Jasmine Paolini beat Rebecca Sramkova to secure a dominant 2-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday.

World number four Paolini triumphed 6-2, 6-1 in the second singles rubber to follow up Lucia Bronzetti's 6-2, 6-4 victory against Viktoria Hruncakova.

Italy were runners-up to Canada in last year's final but went one better in Malaga to become world champions for the first time since 2013.

The victory capped a stunning year for Paolini who finished as runner-up at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Slovakia, who won the competition in 2002, had never lost a BJK Cup tie in Spain.

The underdogs defeated USA, Australia and Great Britain on a stunning run to this year's final, but Bronzetti breezed past Hruncakova in under 90 minutes.

The in-form Sramkova, ranked 42nd, survived two break points to hold for 2-2 in the first set but the superior Paolini broke for a 4-2 lead, which she consolidated.

The Slovakian double faulted to hand Paolini two set points and the Italian took the first of them when Sramkova slapped a shot into the net.

Paolini broke in the second game of the second set and it looked like she might power to victory without a fight, but Sramkova immediately hit back to get back on serve.

Sramkova defeated Danielle Collins, Ajla Tomljanovic and Katie Boulter on Slovakia's charge to the final but Paolini was a bridge too far.

The 28-year-old Italian restored her advantage with a fizzing forehand to move 3-1 ahead and then consolidated.

Having spent most of her career outside the top 50, 2024 has been a huge leap forward for Paolini.

She broke again when Sramkova went long and served it out to seal an emphatic victory in one hour and five minutes.

- Tactical victory -

In the first match world number 78 Bronzetti denied the experienced Hruncakova the chance to use her power and forced her opponent to move around the court.

"I am very proud to be here, to represent Italy and I am so happy for this win," said Bronzetti.

"It was not easy, we are in the final so every match is tough but I'm very happy to bring this point to Italy.

"(The plan was) to hit the ball, stay solid and try to move her when I had the chance."

Bronzetti secured three breaks in the first set, conceding just one in her first service game as she hit her stride.

Hruncakova, ranked 159th, battled gamely in the second set, breaking for a 4-2 lead, but the Italian immediately hit back, winning the last four games to triumph.

Bronzetti sealed her victory serving to love when the Slovakian sent a return long, before Paolini finished the job for Italy.

Italy, captained by Tathiana Garbin, defeated Iga Swiatek's Poland as well as Japan at the finals on the way to winning the tournament dubbed the 'World Cup of Tennis'.