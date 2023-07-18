Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Papal Envoy, Biden to Discuss Detention of Ukrainian Metropolitan - Union of Old Believers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Matteo Zuppi, the Vatican's peace envoy for Ukraine who is visiting the United States this week, plans to discuss with US President Joe Biden the possibility of the release of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra's vicegerent from Ukrainian custody, the chairman of the Russia-based World Union of Old Believers, who keeps in regular touch with Pope Francis, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, the White House said that Biden was scheduled to meet with Zuppi on July 18 for talks on the Ukraine conflict and humanitarian aid.

"Zuppi will raise the issue of persecution of the UOC (Ukrainian Orthodox Church) and the release of Metropolitan Pavel from prison," Leonid Sevastyanov said.

This way Washington will be included in the negotiation process, he added.

In April, the Ukrainian authorities sent Metropolitan Pavel of the canonical UOC under house arrest over "collaboration with Russia and inter-religious incitement" charges. On July 14, a court in Kiev ruled to put him in custody until August 14.

The Russian Orthodox Church said that Patriarch Kirill addressed various religious and political prominent figures and urged them to pay attention to the ongoing persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

