Papal Envoy Cardinal Zuppi Expects To Visit Moscow Soon

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 01:20 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, said on Thursday that he was hoping to travel to Russia soon for the second part of his peace mission.

"I want to go to Moscow, I hope (it will be) soon, for the planned second stage (of the mission)," he was quoted as saying by Italian news agency LaPresse.

The cleric noted that he would meet Pope Francis before he embarked on the second leg of his tour.

"The mission is being prepared with great patience, but also in a great hurry, because each new day adds to the suffering," Zuppi was quoted as saying by Italian news agency SIR.

Zuppi added that during his trip to Moscow, he would also meet with representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church.

On May 20, Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni said that Pope Francis had instructed Zuppi to carry out "a mission that will contribute to easing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine" to pave the way for peace.

Zuppi paid a visit to Kiev from June 5-6. The Vatican described the trip as "short but eventful." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the papal envoy that Ukraine would not consider peace plans other than the one he outlined in November.

Moscow has repeatedly said it is open to peace talks as long as its conditions are met, such as recognition of Russia's territory gains.

