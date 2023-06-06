UrduPoint.com

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission To Ukraine - Vatican

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, wrapped up his two-day mission to Kiev on Tuesday, the Holy See's press office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, wrapped up his two-day mission to Kiev on Tuesday, the Holy See's press office said.

"The results of these talks ... will be brought to the Holy Father's attention," the cardinal was quoted as saying at the close of his trip.

The papal envoy began the visit to Kiev on Monday with a prayer at St. Sophia Cathedral. He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials as well as the Ukrainian clergy.

The Holy See said the main purpose of its mission to Kiev was "to listen in depth to the Ukrainian authorities about possible ways to achieve a just peace and to support gestures of humanity that will help ease tensions."

