Papal Envoy May Arrive In Moscow In Coming Days - Union Of Old Believers

Papal Envoy May Arrive in Moscow in Coming Days - Union of Old Believers

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy on Ukraine conflict resolution, may arrive in Moscow in the coming days, Leonid Sevastyanov, the leader of a Russian sect who communicates regularly with Pope Francis, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy on Ukraine conflict resolution, may arrive in Moscow in the coming days, Leonid Sevastyanov, the leader of a Russian sect who communicates regularly with Pope Francis, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The trip will take place in the coming days," Sevastyanov said.

Zuppi might attend a service in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior, Sevastyanov added.

