Papal Envoy May Arrive in Moscow in Coming Days - Union of Old Believers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy on Ukraine conflict resolution, may arrive in Moscow in the coming days, Leonid Sevastyanov, the leader of a Russian sect who communicates regularly with Pope Francis, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Pope (Francis) confirmed that Cardinal Zuppi will arrive in Moscow these days. And he called it his mission to create an atmosphere of peace, so that people would be attuned to peace," Sevastyanov said.