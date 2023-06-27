Papal Envoy on Ukraine Settlement to Visit Moscow on June 28-29 - Holy See

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, will pay a visit to Moscow on June 28-29, the Holy See said on Tuesday.

"On June 28-29, 2023, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Episcopal Conference of Italy, will visit Moscow, accompanied by a representative of the Secretariat of State, as an envoy of Pope Francis.

The main goal of the initiative is to encourage gestures of humanity that can help resolve the current tragic situation and find ways to achieve a just peace," the Holy See said in a statement.