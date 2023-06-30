Open Menu

Papal Envoy, Patriarch Kirill Discuss Humanitarian Steps On Ukraine Settlement - Holy See

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

VATICAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia have discussed humanitarian initiatives that can facilitate a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the Holy See said on Friday.

"He (Zuppi) had a fruitful meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, to whom he conveyed greetings from the Holy Father (Pope Francis) and with whom he also discussed humanitarian initiatives that could contribute to a peaceful solution (in Ukraine)," the Holy See said in a statement.

The results of Cardinal Zuppi's two-day visit to Moscow will be presented to the pontiff, the statement added.

