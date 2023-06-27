Papal Envoy Will Not Visit Foreign Ministry During Visit to Russia - Moscow

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, is not scheduled to have meetings at the Russian Foreign Ministry during his visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, is not scheduled to have meetings at the Russian Foreign Ministry during his visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Holy See said that Zuppi will pay a visit to Moscow on June 28-29.

"There are no meetings planned at the Foreign Ministry ," the ministry said, answering a relevant question.