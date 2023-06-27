Open Menu

Papal Envoy Will Not Visit Foreign Ministry During Visit To Russia - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, is not scheduled to have meetings at the Russian Foreign Ministry during his visit to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

Earlier in the day, the Holy See said that Zuppi will pay a visit to Moscow on June 28-29.

"There are no meetings planned at the Foreign Ministry ," the ministry said, answering a relevant question.

