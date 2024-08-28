Open Menu

Papua New Guinea Backs Creation Of Multinational Pacific Police Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Papua New Guinea backs creation of multinational Pacific police force

Nuku'alofa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Papua New Guinea said Wednesday it supported the creation of a multinational Pacific police force, a landmark proposal pushed by Australia that could significantly blunt China's regional ambitions.

"We support the initiative," Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko told AFP as the region's leaders met in Tonga for a Pacific summit.

Under the so-called Pacific Policing Initiative, a multinational force would be drawn from across the Pacific islands to be trained in Australia.

It could then be dispatched to regional hot spots and disaster zones as needed.

Such a force could seriously hamstring China's own efforts to ink policing and security agreements.

Tkatchenko said Papua New Guinea, one of the forum's largest members, would "work together with Australia" to "implement" the proposal.

