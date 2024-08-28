Papua New Guinea Backs Creation Of Multinational Pacific Police Force
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Nuku'alofa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Papua New Guinea said Wednesday it supported the creation of a multinational Pacific police force, a landmark proposal pushed by Australia that could significantly blunt China's regional ambitions.
"We support the initiative," Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko told AFP as the region's leaders met in Tonga for a Pacific summit.
Under the so-called Pacific Policing Initiative, a multinational force would be drawn from across the Pacific islands to be trained in Australia.
It could then be dispatched to regional hot spots and disaster zones as needed.
Such a force could seriously hamstring China's own efforts to ink policing and security agreements.
Tkatchenko said Papua New Guinea, one of the forum's largest members, would "work together with Australia" to "implement" the proposal.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From World
-
Thousands told to evacuate as 'extremely strong' typhoon nears Japan4 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results4 hours ago
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights4 hours ago
-
Astronaut carrying flag at Paralympics sends 'powerful message'4 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 3 results4 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics open in blaze of colour5 hours ago
-
Paris Paralympics open in City of Light5 hours ago
-
Zelensky says situation near key hub Pokrovsk 'extremely difficult'5 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 3 results - 1st update5 hours ago
-
Juve confirm Koopmeiners' big-money move from Atalanta5 hours ago
-
Djokovic tackles Djere, Gauff set to shine under US Open lights6 hours ago
-
PetroSaudi execs get Swiss jail terms over $1.8 bn 1MDB fraud11 hours ago