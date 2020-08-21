Papua New Guinea Denies Entry to Chinese Miners Involved in Vaccine Testing

Papua New Guinea's pandemic response controller, David Manning, said he had canceled a flight from China that was to bring in miners involved in a coronavirus vaccine research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Papua New Guinea's pandemic response controller, David Manning, said he had canceled a flight from China that was to bring in miners involved in a coronavirus vaccine research.

"In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threats they may cause our people if they were to come into the country - I had canceled that flight," the official was quoted as saying at a press briefing by the NBC news PNG channel.

The 48 miners of China's Ramu NiCo company were reportedly vaccinated on August 10. There is no vaccine proven to protect a person against COVID-19. Several drugs are in the final phase of human testing.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said he was not aware of the situation. He told reporters that China's vaccine research "strictly follows science-based and standardized procedures" and is subject to an efficiency and ethical review.