UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Papua New Guinea Denies Entry To Chinese Miners Involved In Vaccine Testing

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:27 PM

Papua New Guinea Denies Entry to Chinese Miners Involved in Vaccine Testing

Papua New Guinea's pandemic response controller, David Manning, said he had canceled a flight from China that was to bring in miners involved in a coronavirus vaccine research

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Papua New Guinea's pandemic response controller, David Manning, said he had canceled a flight from China that was to bring in miners involved in a coronavirus vaccine research.

"In light of the lack of information of what these trials are and what possible risks or threats they may cause our people if they were to come into the country - I had canceled that flight," the official was quoted as saying at a press briefing by the NBC news PNG channel.

The 48 miners of China's Ramu NiCo company were reportedly vaccinated on August 10. There is no vaccine proven to protect a person against COVID-19. Several drugs are in the final phase of human testing.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said he was not aware of the situation. He told reporters that China's vaccine research "strictly follows science-based and standardized procedures" and is subject to an efficiency and ethical review.

Related Topics

Drugs China Company David Papua New Guinea May August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates revises its flight schedule to/from Sialk ..

44 minutes ago

Cop booked for alleged manhandling of doctor

52 seconds ago

Brazil jobless rate rises to 13.1 pct in July

53 seconds ago

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

1 hour ago

German Foreign Minister Says Premature to Compare ..

55 seconds ago

COVID-19 Gathers Pace in France With 40% Increase ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.