Papua New Guinea PM Vows To Return To UN Climate Talks
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Papua New Guinea's prime minister promised Tuesday to return to UN climate summits after boycotting this year's talks, but called for safeguarding forests to be a bigger priority.
The jungle-clad Pacific nation skipped November's climate talks in Azerbaijan, with its foreign minister describing them as a "waste of time" that achieved nothing.
Prime Minister James Marape told AFP his country intended to return to the discussion for the COP30 summit next year in year Brazil, home of the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest.
"Next year we will be in Brazil," he said in an interview, vowing to push for countries that leave a large carbon footprint to pay for forest conservation.
Conversations about climate change were "totally in vain" unless they focused on forest conservation and resource management, the Pacific leader said.
