Papua New Guinea Police Vow 'any Level Of Force' To Halt Tribal Violence
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Papua New Guinea is deploying additional security personnel to a region where dozens were killed in a suspected ambush, police said Monday, adding the reinforcements would be authorised to use "to use any level of force required".
The suspected ambush of tribal fighters by a rival clan occurred in the highlands near the village of Wapenamanda, about 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby.
Police Commissioner David Manning called the incident a "disgraceful act of barbarity" and announced "targeted operations" were underway to "restore law and order".
