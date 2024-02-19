Papua New Guinea police vow 'any level of force' to halt tribal violence

Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Papua New Guinea is deploying additional security personnel to a region where dozens were killed in a suspected ambush, police said Monday, adding the reinforcements would be authorised to use "to use any level of force required".

The suspected ambush of tribal fighters by a rival clan occurred in the highlands near the village of Wapenamanda, about 600 kilometres (370 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby.

Police Commissioner David Manning called the incident a "disgraceful act of barbarity" and announced "targeted operations" were underway to "restore law and order".