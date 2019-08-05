UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Papua New Guinea Says Vast Gas Project To Go Ahead

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:47 PM

Papua New Guinea says vast gas project to go ahead

Papua New Guinea says a multi-billion liquified natural gas (LNG) project will go ahead despite initial misgivings from new Prime Minister James Marape over the terms of the deal, prompting relief among investors

Port Moresby, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Papua New Guinea says a multi-billion liquified natural gas (LNG) project will go ahead despite initial misgivings from new Prime Minister James Marape over the terms of the deal, prompting relief among investors.

Clearing a cloud that had hung over the country's US$13 billion gas deal with ExxonMobil, Total and Australia's Oil Search, Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua on Sunday said the cabinet had "agreed in principle" to honour the signed accord.

Marape took office in May vowing to review multi-billion Dollar natural resource deals and "tweak" the laws that underpin them to make sure locals benefit.

But after a visit to Australia, Marape appears to have softened his stance, with the cabinet stating some differences could be addressed without revisiting the underlying terms of the agreement.

Kua said there were still a few items that would have to be discussed with the companies, but they would only take a matter of weeks to address.

One of Asia's most impoverished nations, Papua New Guinea is rich in natural resources, which include large gas fields.

The deal signed in April would almost double Papua New Guinea's gas exports and make the country a significant energy player.

Shares in Oil Search leapt almost three percent in Sydney on Monday after the minister's remarks.

"We are encouraged by the statement made by the minister," Oil Search's managing director Peter Botten said in a statement, expressing hope the project could now develop "in a timely manner".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Exports Dollar Oil Visit Sydney Papua New Guinea April May Gas Sunday From Cabinet Agreement Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Myanmar army's 'business empire' fuels atrocities: ..

28 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

29 seconds ago

Nine pathology labs, X-Ray clinics sealed

35 seconds ago

3 Higher iron levels may protect arteries but rais ..

4 minutes ago

How does music therapy work? Brain study sheds lig ..

5 minutes ago

Cigarette smoke increases superbug's antibiotic re ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.