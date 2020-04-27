UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Papua New Guinea Seizes Foreign-run Gold Mine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:01 PM

Papua New Guinea seizes foreign-run gold mine

A gold mine in Papua New Guinea that generates around 10 percent of the country's exports has suspended operations, a Canadian firm that runs it said, after the government refused to extend the 20-year-old lease on the facility

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :A gold mine in Papua New Guinea that generates around 10 percent of the country's exports has suspended operations, a Canadian firm that runs it said, after the government refused to extend the 20-year-old lease on the facility.

The Southeast Asian nation's military and police were being deployed to secure the mine in a rugged highland region beset by tribal and other violence, officials confirmed Monday.

Barrick Gold, the Canadian company that jointly runs the project in the Porgera Valley with China's Zijin Mining Group, said over the weekend that work had ceased "temporarily" after authorities announced Friday they would move towards local ownership for the mine.

The case will be watched closely by other mining firms operating in the impoverished country as well as energy companies, whose deals with the government have often failed to yield revenues for local authorities.

The mine produced 284,000 ounces of gold in 2019 and is believed to hold as much as 3.6 million ounces.

Barrick, which had requested a 20-year extension to its lease, said the decision was "tantamount to nationalisation without due process".

The firm promised to "pursue all legal avenues to challenge" the move and recover any damages.

In a statement over the weekend, Prime Minister James Marape defended the decision.

"The lease expired and our decision is within law," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Exports China Company Papua New Guinea 2019 Gold All Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to soon 40,000 per day COIVID-19 testing ..

2 minutes ago

Stock markets rally on virus hopes, but oil tanks

2 minutes ago

One held for aerial firing

11 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI ..

11 minutes ago

Fund distributed under PM Ehsaas Emergency Cash Pr ..

11 minutes ago

Police foil sabotage attempt by recovering two han ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.