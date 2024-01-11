Papua New Guinea vows crackdown after 15 killed in riots

(@FahadShabbir)

Port Moresby, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Papua New Guinea's prime minister pledged to crack down on "lawlessness" Thursday, following riots in which 15 people were killed as angry crowds torched buildings and ransacked shops.

Violence erupted in the capital Port Moresby on Wednesday evening after a group of soldiers, police officers and prison guards launched protests against the government.

Within hours riots had also taken root in the city of Lae, some 300 kilometres (186 miles) to the north.

Prime Minister James Marape apologised to the country on Thursday, saying the bursts of "lawlessness" would "not be tolerated".

"I want to speak today, speak to the people and speak to the country," he told a news conference.

"This is your country as much as it's my country. breaking the law does not achieve certain outcomes."