Paraguay Bans Entry From African Countries, Several Travelers Already Entered - Official

Paraguay has banned the entry of foreigners from African countries amid the spread of the Omicron strain, but several people have already arrived in the country, the Director of Migrations of Paraguay Angeles Arriola said on Monday

"The health ministry's list (of banned countries) includes South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Angola. Foreigners from these countries are prohibited from entering," she told radio Monumental 1080 AM during an interview.

Paraguayans, residents and diplomats can enter the country provided they remain in quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Arriola also mentioned that seven people from Namibia and South Africa had arrived in Paraguay since November 14. They have been identified and are being monitored. All arrived with negative COVID-19 tests.

The new coronavirus strain, which was later called "Omicron", was first detected in South Africa last week. The strain is reported to have far more mutations than the Delta and other strains and is believed to be more dangerous and vaccine-resistant. Many European countries have closed their borders to foreigners arriving from African countries.

