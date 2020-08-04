Paraguay Entering Most Difficult Phase of Coronavirus Epidemic - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Paraguay is entering the most difficult phase of the epidemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) due to an increased number of new cases of the disease, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry expressed concern about the situation in three regions: in the departments of Alto Parana and Central and in the capital of Asuncion.

"We are entering the most difficult phase of the epidemic, indicators that are mainly concentrated in the epicenters, especially in Alto Parana, suggest that there is an increase in the average number of confirmed cases per day, and especially in this area, which accounts for 40 percent of cases, as well as a little more than a third of active cases. The same applies to the number of deaths," Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said as quoted by the ministry.

Paraguay has 5,644 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 52 deaths and 3,966 recoveries.