Paraguay Expecting Delivery Of 1st Batch Of Sputnik V In Late February - Government Source

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:40 AM

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Paraguay is expecting the delivery of the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in the second half of February, a source in the Paraguayan government told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Paraguayan Minister of Health Julio Mazzoleni said that the country would get 1 million doses of Sputnik V.

"The first batches may arrive in the second part of February," the source said on late Thursday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 107.63 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.36 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Paraguay has confirmed more than 140,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with about 2,900 fatalities.

