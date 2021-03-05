UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paraguay Health Chief Quits Amid Senate Pressure Over COVID-19 Handling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Paraguay Health Chief Quits Amid Senate Pressure Over COVID-19 Handling

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Paraguay's health minister Julio Mazzoleni on Friday yielded to the Senate's pressure to resign after a controversy surrounding medicine shortages.

"We agreed that I will leave the post of the minister of public health in order to let a calm set in that we need to deal with this challenge," he told the state television.

Mazzoleni came under a barrage of criticism from doctors and relatives of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus infection over lack of medicines, medical supplies and insufficient vaccines.

The Senate reached a non-binding decision on Thursday to call for the minister's resignation. Mazzoleni initially refused and accused lawmakers of having no grasp of the precarious situation in the health sector.

Related Topics

Senate Paraguay Post TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India allots 68 percent of flights to GCC in new s ..

1 hour ago

US hiring surges in February as Democrats move on ..

47 minutes ago

Milan Fashion Week: Optimistic trends for next win ..

47 minutes ago

'The repression must stop,' envoy on Myanmar tells ..

47 minutes ago

Britain's Prince Philip moved back to private hosp ..

50 minutes ago

Serbia to impose weekend lockdown after virus surg ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.