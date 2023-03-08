UrduPoint.com

Paraguay Launches Emergency App That Automatically Determines Geolocation - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 07:20 AM

Paraguay Launches Emergency App That Automatically Determines Geolocation - Police

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Paraguay becomes the first South American country to launch an emergency mobile application that would automatically locate the position of a person in need, the National Police said on Tuesday.

"Imagine you do not know where you are, or the situation is so stressful that you cannot say where you are. The national 911 emergency response system is being updated to provide faster resolution of critical situations by being able to recognize the geolocation of the person who contacts 911. The 911 application will also be available as an alternative for reporting emergencies," according to a video presentation of the application posted on the police's Twitter.

The launching of the application makes Paraguay the first country in South America to have the technology that allows for the automatic geolocation of emergency calls.

According to the video, the application will allow users to contact emergency services by pressing a panic button, and the system will automatically recognize the location of the incident. App users will also be able to contact call centers of emergency services using text messages, as well as send photos and make video calls.

The application will be launched in a trial mode in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion and will further be available across the country.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Technology Mobile Twitter Asuncion Paraguay

Recent Stories

City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come tru ..

City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come true for young female players

5 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: 30 days of continued support ..

6 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Ar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup

6 hours ago
 UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint ..

UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint statement on Somalia

6 hours ago
 UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seekin ..

UNSC to Vote in March on Russian Resolution Seeking Probe Into Nord Stream Blast ..

7 hours ago
 Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord St ..

Investigators Identified Vessel From Which Nord Streams Were Attacked - Reports

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.