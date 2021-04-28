UrduPoint.com
Paraguay Negotiates Domestic Manufacturing Of Sputnik V With Private Firms - Source

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Paraguay is negotiating production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V with private companies, a health ministry source has told Sputnik.

"It is currently at the level of discussions ... There were meetings between representatives of the foreign ministry and private companies," the source said, adding that it is premature to talk about dates.

The country is said to be ready to fill the vaccine into vials and package it but a complete transfer of technology will take at least four months.

The source mentioned Paraguay received Sputnik V shipments in February and April, with the next shipment being scheduled for May.

Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 60 countries across the globe. The efficacy of the vaccine stands at 97.6%, based on the latest analysis of data on the post-vaccination infection percentage among 3.8 million vaccinated Russians. It is higher than the 91.6% efficacy shown in an interim analysis from the trial published in The Lancet in early February.

