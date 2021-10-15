Paraguay Received All Sputnik V Doses Contracted From Russia - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Paraguay has received all doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine procured from Russia, the country's health ministry announced on Friday.

A batch of 308,000 doses of the second component of Sputnik V was delivered to Paraguay on Thursday to complete the one million-strong order.

"Paraguay received a shipment this afternoon of 308,000 second component vaccines. They complete the 1,000,000 acquired by the National Government through the Russian Investment Fund (RDIF)," the ministry said in a statement.

Paraguay signed a contract with RDIF to get one million doses of Sputnik V in early 2021, with the first batch received in February.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Paraguay has recorded 460,301 COVID-19 cases, with 16,2087 deaths.