BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Paraguay on Monday received the shipment of 100,000 doses of India's first domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, the country's Health Ministry said.

"Paraguay receives 100,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine from India. We guarantee the continued immunization against COVID-19. Thanks to India for its support," the ministry said in a statement.

Covaxin was developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech and granted emergency use approval in India on January 3. The vaccine is built on the inactivated virus platform. Its dosing regimen is two shots per patient 28 days apart.

In February, Paraguayan Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said that the country would get one million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

The South American country has confirmed more than 208,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with about 4,000 fatalities.